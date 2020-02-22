Leaving Tapanui this afternoon I noticed the local golf course on the edge of town was being maintained by willing greenkeepers. This is no surprise to me as it’s quite normal in rural New Zealand but I’m not sure if overseas people are used to a golf course being maintained this way? On our return I stopped to get pics.

Click on any photo if you want to view a slightly larger image.

The electric fence only had a couple of strands and one sheep was grazing inside on the protected green, easily hopping back over the fence as I got a bit close.

These three photos were the last I took, from the side closest to town. I’ve got a few more pics that I might post tomorrow if there’s any interest — Liz.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)