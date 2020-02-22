Leaving Tapanui this afternoon I noticed the local golf course on the edge of town was being maintained by willing greenkeepers. This is no surprise to me as it’s quite normal in rural New Zealand but I’m not sure if overseas people are used to a golf course being maintained this way? On our return I stopped to get pics.
Click on any photo if you want to view a slightly larger image.
The electric fence only had a couple of strands and one sheep was grazing inside on the protected green, easily hopping back over the fence as I got a bit close.
These three photos were the last I took, from the side closest to town. I’ve got a few more pics that I might post tomorrow if there’s any interest — Liz.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
I’ve never seen such a thing, either, Liz. You sure made me laugh with the sheep that escaped into the green, the one place there would be little to eat and management would least like them to go!
LikeLike
These are fascinating photos, Liz. I have no idea if any golf courses in the US use grazing livestock for maintenance, but it makes sense to me. I wonder if there are special rules for this course to cover situations when a ball hits or is stolen by a sheep.
LikeLike
That is a really good way to stay on top of your lawn 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some residential lawns are maintained this way in NZ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person