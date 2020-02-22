Cinnamon and Silver Marlborough Rock Daisy, endemic to New Zealand. Flower buds. Pachystegia insignis RHS, another species LHS. Liz, 25 Dec 2019, Dunedin Botanic Garden. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Cinnamon and Silver” Add yours Nice texture and shapes, with the promise of all those flowers! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Nice texture and shapes, with the promise of all those flowers!
LikeLike