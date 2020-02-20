Webby Hedge

Leaving home to walk to our local cafe Top Nosh for a Valentine’s Day brunch, Nigel was taken with all the dewy webs on the box hedge by our path – they were making a great show. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

First image cropped from the second

Click on the following image to enlarge
1400px-wide x 1867px-high

Context images

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

9 thoughts on “Webby Hedge

  4. Do you get that terrible caterpillar yet? The box tree moth? Our European stock is apparently doomed. Yet another nasty imported from the Far East by people who insist on having ridiculous exotic plants in their gardens.

      1. All of our box has gone. Even out here. The caterpillars get through a phenomenal quantity of leave in a very short time and the only way to kill them is to use a highly toxic pesticide that kills everything else too. And they always come back anyway. The advice of gardeners is to forget about box and plant something else.

