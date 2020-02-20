Webby Hedge

Leaving home to walk to our local cafe Top Nosh for a Valentine’s Day brunch, Nigel was taken with all the dewy webs on the box hedge by our path – they were making a great show. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Dewy webs are always fun to find and Nigel got a good look at them.
What a great harvest of droplets, like tiny succulent fruits.
Hahaha, they are too 🙂
Nigel has a good eye for an interesting detail… 🙂
Do you get that terrible caterpillar yet? The box tree moth? Our European stock is apparently doomed. Yet another nasty imported from the Far East by people who insist on having ridiculous exotic plants in their gardens.
I haven’t heard of the box tree moth. We get the dieback disease but this hedge (inherited with the property) looks extremely healthy.
All of our box has gone. Even out here. The caterpillars get through a phenomenal quantity of leave in a very short time and the only way to kill them is to use a highly toxic pesticide that kills everything else too. And they always come back anyway. The advice of gardeners is to forget about box and plant something else.
I hate the smell of box anyway, like cat pee.
I wasn’t going to mention that. I assumed you had a less aromatic version 🙂
