Yesterday we spent some time at Mandeville, a tiny settlement near Gore notable for having an airfield by the highway and a great little vintage aircraft museum, and a good cafe. This time they had their Tiger Moth airplane parked on the lawn near the cafe and we were able to get nicer photos than if it had been inside. Mandeville, Southland, New Zealand.

All photos taken by me except one by Nigel. Love this cute wee plane!

Next photo taken by Nigel.

The propellor-end closest to the ground was upside-down so I’ve flipped the next photo to show the writing right-way-up. INVINCIBLE. Sydney Australia.

