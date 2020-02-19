Tiger Moth

Yesterday we spent some time at Mandeville, a tiny settlement near Gore notable for having an airfield by the highway and a great little vintage aircraft museum, and a good cafe. This time they had their Tiger Moth airplane parked on the lawn near the cafe and we were able to get nicer photos than if it had been inside. Mandeville, Southland, New Zealand.

All photos taken by me except one by Nigel. Love this cute wee plane!

tiger_moth_01

Most photos below can be enlarged, generally 1000px-wide.
Click on photo to enlarge.

tiger_moth_03_1000w

Next photo taken by Nigel.

tiger_moth_04_1000w

tiger_moth_06_1000w

The propellor-end closest to the ground was upside-down so I’ve flipped the next photo to show the writing right-way-up.  INVINCIBLE. Sydney Australia.

tiger_moth_07_1000w

tiger_moth_08_1000w

tiger_moth_09_1000w

Another whole plane shot, this one’s 1600px-wide.
Click on the photo to enlarge.

tiger_moth_02_1600w

Text and photos by Liz unless otherwise attributed. Exploring Colour (2020)

 

