Fallen

Dead trees lying on the beach are sad shadows of their former selves but here’s a new perspective I gained on radical transformation.

Chris Mousseau shared photos of these fallen beauties he found when he went for a run on a perfect but cold winter’s day (-20 degree day … cough).

On the shore of Lake Ontario: “The icicles had formed the night before, when the wind was strong and sprays of lake water washed over the beach and the fallen tree.”

Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada.

Photo by Chris Mousseau. To see more photos:  Icicles by Lake Ontario

Fallen by Liz Cowburn aka Ms Liz

Night’s chill wind-whipped spray –

icicles today. Take a bow,

bowed bough. Rise and shine!

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020).
Photo by Chris Mousseau, used with permission.

