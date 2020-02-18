Another colourful beauty in my Twitter feed Monday morning, again from Australia. This Mandala design from Jimmy Turner, Director of Horticulture for Royal Botanic Garden Sydney:

“The @RBGSydney Horticulture staff did an amazing job interpreting my coloured drawing into a masterpiece.”

The vibrant vegetable Mandala was created for the Tomato Festival Sydney 2020 held on the weekend at the garden – first I knew but it’s been going seven years 🙂

The theme for 2020 was the joy of the kitchen garden.

Lots of colourful capsicum or peppers as well as tomatoes!

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Fyi – a tweet I saw from Royal Botanic Garden Sydney said the vegetables will be donated to a food rescue program that redistributes food to those in need.

Image used with permission from Jimmy Turner @TexanInOz

Link to tweet:

https://twitter.com/TexanInOz/status/1229171538089234432

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)