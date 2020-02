Blue meconopsis flowers are really special so I thought I’d share more photos of these from the garden we had when we lived in The Catlins. We also had a meconopsis with lemon-coloured flowers and the same plant had golden fur over its leaves and stem, very special. New Zealand. Photos by Nigel.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)