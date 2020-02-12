Showy In Pink

Pink poppy flowers plus links to fascinating manifestations of pink in nature. Some of these may be new to you – a good few of them are from Australia! Don’t miss Pink Link No. 6, one of my favourite posts from Ellen Jennings who’s based in the South Carolina Lowcountry – I love her photography!

I took these on 24 Dec 2019 in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand.

By Nigel, 05 Dec 2017 in the same location.

Pink Links

Nature offers MORE than pink flowers. These may surprise you, as they did me!

Pink Link 01 and 02: Australian Geographic

Rare neon-pink slug survives bushfires

Great Barrier Reef’s pink manta ray

Pink Link 03 and 04: via Wikimedia Commons

Mauve/pink fungi

Lepista sublilacina. Found growing in moist garden mulch after a few days rain.

Location: Murarrie, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Image by Neil Ross.

Image originally sourced from: Mushroom Observer

— image from Wikimedia Commons CC BY SA 3.0

Pink Shell

Hexaplex erythrostomus (pink mouthed murex snail) by James St. John

See photographer’s flickr page for more info about muricid snails.

— image from Wikimedia Commons CC BY 2.0

Pink Link 05: Shiny Beetle with.. Sprinkles!

Shiny maroon colour. Really gorgeous. Link takes you to flickr.

NB. Go back one on the slideshow and you can see the whole beetle.

Pachyrhynchus cagayanus, male – Cagayan, N. Luzon, Philippines by Frank Canon.

Pink Link 06: Tree Frog hiding under Pink Daisy

Fairy-tale perfect, courtesy of WP blogger Ellen Jennings.

Three photos … look carefully to spot the little frog!

Tree Frog Photobomber

Text by Liz, poppy photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)