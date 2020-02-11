You Light Up My Life

colours (blue), colours (pink), nature (flowers), nature (plants), parks and gardens
The blue poppy is my favourite flower in the Gardens. Might try to grow some myself … Thanks for the pretty photos!
I suspect you may have a cool, shaded moist spot that’d suit them Kay, in which case they’d do very well and bring you much joy.
I love poppies. Like tissue paper.
So they are! 🙂
These are such beautiful colours, Liz. I especially like that shade of blue.
Blue meconopsis have a special place in my heart. They’re quite particular but do very well down here in the south of the South Island, NZ. They love cool, moist conditions.
