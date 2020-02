Fierce lancewood trees with new growth at the top. Pseudopanax ferox at Dunedin Botanic Garden, endemic to New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel 24 December 2019.

Cropped from the above photo (notice the saw-tooth edges)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel. Exploring Colour (2020)