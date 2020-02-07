These are Australian flowers (Callistemon species) but so familiar to New Zealanders too, and perhaps to most the rest of the world – it’s not unusual to see them in photos on other people’s blogs, normally the standard red-flowered species.

I’ve been familiar with bottlebrush flowers since I was a kid growing up in Northland but they’re also common down south here despite our cooler temperatures and wet winters. I’m a huge admirer of Australian flora and fauna and the bottlebrush is one of my favourites!

All of the photos below were taken by Nigel bar one which was taken by me, and they’re all photographed in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

All non-white flowers were photographed on Christmas Day 2019, and once again all of these photos were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden (in the Australian Garden near the bird aviaries).

This low-growing species made a wonderful edge border. Pretty fallen petals too.

Closer view, lovely gold-specked red flowers. Taken by Liz.

Gorgeous pink blooms near the aviaries.

Callistemon rigidus or ‘stiff bottlebrush’. From Queensland / New South Wales.

These photos taken 24 November 2019.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)