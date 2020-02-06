In New Zealand we have some very interesting trees called lancewoods. There’s the relatively normal lancewood Pseudopanax crassifolius and the fierce or savage lancewood Pseudopanax ferox (!) Both of them have a different juvenile form to their adult form. The leaves of the juvenile fierce lancewood look pretty fierce being more strongly toothed. We do have some vicious NZ plants but you’re unlikely to suffer injury from a lancewood, fierce or otherwise.

Let’s just enjoy the photos, I won’t bother about which lancewood they are.

The first photo is by me, everything else was taken by Nigel.

First three photos are from Dunedin Botanic Garden, Christmas 2019.

Lancewoods making the transition to their adult form.

Same trees, taken by Nigel.

The lollipop form of a mature lancewood. Dunedin Botanic Garden.

The remaining photos are ones I selected from Nigel’s photo archive.

Two lancewoods closely entwined by Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown.

Lancewood by a building in Invercargill, Southland showing the typically gnarly tough trunk of a mature tree.

They’re obvious candidates for very thin gardens. These by a gym in Gore.

Lancewoods are fascinating native trees!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except first; Exploring Colour (2020)