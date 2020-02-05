More On The Monster

Many shared my wonder at the monstrous red flower of yesterday’s blog-post, seen on Christmas Day at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. I also shared photos on Twitter and asked if anyone could identify it.

Another WP blogger on Twitter answered my question and showed me four photos of the same species growing wild in Queensland, Australia. I’m really excited to have this information and keen to share with you!

The photos and information provided below are courtesy of Jane who blogs at Mildly Extreme. The photos were posted on her blog in Jan 2018, taken during hikes she’d done in Queensland 2017.

Her blog-post is exceptional. I hope you’ll go and see the article which includes photos of other plants too such as grass trees in flower, also birds and fungi.

I confirmed the ID this morning at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens website and found they’d featured this same flower – the first flowering in 15 years so it’s super-special that we witnessed it!

Doryanthes palmeri / Giant Spear Lilies

Queensland, Australia

Note: all photos and information are © mildlyextreme.com

Looks a lot like giant spear lilies – Doryanthes palmeri […] These pics are of big old ones growing wild on the peak of Mt Cordeaux (QLD). They look spectacular when in bloom and hang over the walking paths.

The whole peak of Mt Cordeaux is spectacular when the king orchids, grass trees, and giant spear lilies are in bloom. We’re lucky to still have these giant spear lilies in the wild – many are gone as a result of land clearing and illegal seed/plant removal.

These images and information shared with permission from Jane at Mildly Extreme.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)