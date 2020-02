We stayed in Dunedin at Christmas for a couple of nights and enjoyed time in the Botanic Gardens. I found this beautiful rose the day we arrived. It was breath-taking.

Dunedin, New Zealand. ‘Mozart’, Hybrid Musk. Lambert, Germany 1936.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

For those of you who may wonder, I didn’t bump up the saturation at all in the second photo – the pink really was that bright!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)