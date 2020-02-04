Aussie Monster

We came across this monstrous red flower in the Australian Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on Christmas Day 2019. We don’t seem to have the name for it even though there’s a sign. Either forgot to record it or couldn’t read it. Anyone know what it is?

First four photos by Liz and last one by Nigel.

flax_like_red_flower_01

flax_like_red_flower_02

Nigel’s over 6-foot tall so this flower head is held high.

flax_like_red_flower_03

flax_like_red_flower_04

Flower detail via Nigel.

bty

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

5 thoughts on “Aussie Monster

Add yours

    1. It’s in a sheltered area on a sunny hillside near the bird aviaries. Apart from the shelter of surrounding trees and bushes it doesn’t have special protection. It wouldn’t be tropical as it gets quite chilly in Dunedin in winter, I guess down to -5 degrees. We get wet winters too but this site would be relatively well-drained.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: