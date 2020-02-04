Aussie Monster

We came across this monstrous red flower in the Australian Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on Christmas Day 2019. We don’t seem to have the name for it even though there’s a sign. Either forgot to record it or couldn’t read it. Anyone know what it is?
First four photos by Liz and last one by Nigel.
Nigel’s over 6-foot tall so this flower head is held high.
Flower detail via Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I don’t think ive ever seen a flower like that, Liz. It’s huge. Is it tropical? Dunedin doesn’t strike me as a very warm place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s in a sheltered area on a sunny hillside near the bird aviaries. Apart from the shelter of surrounding trees and bushes it doesn’t have special protection. It wouldn’t be tropical as it gets quite chilly in Dunedin in winter, I guess down to -5 degrees. We get wet winters too but this site would be relatively well-drained.
LikeLike
That’s interesting, Liz. Thank you for the information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good gracious. I don’t have a clue what it is, but I certainly am impressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Linda.. so were we!
LikeLike