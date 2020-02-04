Aussie Monster

We came across this monstrous red flower in the Australian Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on Christmas Day 2019. We don’t seem to have the name for it even though there’s a sign. Either forgot to record it or couldn’t read it. Anyone know what it is?

First four photos by Liz and last one by Nigel.

Nigel’s over 6-foot tall so this flower head is held high.

Flower detail via Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)