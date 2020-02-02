POPPY

Hey there beautiful. Taking in
all of the sun it is possible to
drink in one morning.

Hey there beautiful scarlet cup,
you tiny tub of bright
light and cheer. Hey there

beautiful poppy-puppy,
patty pan, puff
of garden glory. Can I just say

Ta? For taking the blot
the day dealt to weave me
a bit of holy. A chip off

the sun’s block and more
than enough
to be going on with for now.

— Kay McKenzie Cooke

Kay is a published poet from Dunedin, New Zealand with a novel due to be released in the near future. She has a WP blog at CUTTINGS.

Poppy  — poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke

Photos taken by Nigel.

Poppy — poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke

Thank you Kay, this poem beautifully expresses my appreciation for poppies!

Here’s a link to Kay’s original blog-post for Poppy. The link goes to Blogspot.

Photos above are all of poppies that Nigel and I have admired. Poppies in photos 2 and 3 were from our own garden when we lived in the Catlins. One summer I grew a packet of mixed flower seeds and we got a lovely show of poppy flowers among the blooms.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Collated by Liz, poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke, photos by Nigel.
Exploring Colour (2020)

 

