Hey there beautiful. Taking in
all of the sun it is possible to
drink in one morning.
Hey there beautiful scarlet cup,
you tiny tub of bright
light and cheer. Hey there
beautiful poppy-puppy,
patty pan, puff
of garden glory. Can I just say
Ta? For taking the blot
the day dealt to weave me
a bit of holy. A chip off
the sun’s block and more
than enough
to be going on with for now.
— Kay McKenzie Cooke
Kay is a published poet from Dunedin, New Zealand with a novel due to be released in the near future. She has a WP blog at CUTTINGS.
Poppy — poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke
Photos taken by Nigel.
Poppy — poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke
Thank you Kay, this poem beautifully expresses my appreciation for poppies!
Here’s a link to Kay’s original blog-post for Poppy. The link goes to Blogspot.
Photos above are all of poppies that Nigel and I have admired. Poppies in photos 2 and 3 were from our own garden when we lived in the Catlins. One summer I grew a packet of mixed flower seeds and we got a lovely show of poppy flowers among the blooms.
Collated by Liz, poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke, photos by Nigel.
Exploring Colour (2020)
Thank you for sharing, Liz. Both the poem and poppies made me smile.
Happy weekend,
Tanja
My pleasure Tanja, have a lovely weekend!
Thank you, Liz.
Thank you for adorning my poppy poem so delightfully!
It was a labour of love Kay 🙂
Lovely words with beautiful photos. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a red and black poppy before like that last one. ❤️
The red-and-black is really bold, even for a Poppy!
