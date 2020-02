I’ve posted my photos of this lovely garden cultivar of Leptospermum scoparium back in Dec 2019 but Nigel also took photos that day and I thought I’d do another post. This tree is in the Roslyn suburb of Dunedin, New Zealand and the view is looking down toward Otago Harbour. Photos taken by Nigel 07 Dec 2019.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)