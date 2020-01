Boronia heterophylla from Western Australia although this was photographed in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. I really like these Aussie plants which remind me a bit of our tea-tree but not the flowers – they remind me more of an Erica flower. They’re like little pink bells and the petals still look pretty when fallen on the ground.

First photo by Liz, second by Nigel. Taken 08 Dec 2019. Rutaceae. Kalgan boronia.



Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)