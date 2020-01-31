Taieri Gorge Wrap-up

These are the last of our photos from the Taieri Gorge Rail trip that we did with Dunedin Railways on 29 December 2019. We travelled return from Dunedin Railway Station to Middlemarch.
Middlemarch Railway Station.
Tiny station at Sutton. We didn’t stop at the little stations.
Very cute station at Hindon.
Gravel road seen from train as we were nearing Middlemarch. Via Nigel.
Very rugged part of the Taieri Gorge.
Viaduct we crossed – above the Taieri Gorge cliffs on the left-hand side (you can click on the photo to enlarge). Via Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
How’s that beautiful little beach down there on the river, definitely will buy a ticket on that train next time ..
The trip is a real gem, eh? I did it the first time back I think 1980, and after I made some comment to the conductor, the train stopped at Sam Neill’s dad’s place, which has a mineral water spring by the line. Result, we all got to try the water….
Wow.. that’s really cool!
Those little stations look like little play houses – bet a lot of kids want to get off at them!
This big kid would have liked to! The Hindon one appeared to have a big dog statue outside that I would’ve liked to have taken a look at!
