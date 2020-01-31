Taieri Gorge Wrap-up

These are the last of our photos from the Taieri Gorge Rail trip that we did with Dunedin Railways on 29 December 2019. We travelled return from Dunedin Railway Station to Middlemarch.

Middlemarch Railway Station.

Tiny station at Sutton. We didn’t stop at the little stations.

Very cute station at Hindon.

Gravel road seen from train as we were nearing Middlemarch. Via Nigel.

Very rugged part of the Taieri Gorge.

Viaduct we crossed – above the Taieri Gorge cliffs on the left-hand side (you can click on the photo to enlarge). Via Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)