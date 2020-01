These purple penstemon flowers grabbed our attention when we were looking around Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 December 2019. They were at one end of a big long herbaceous border. Dunedin, New Zealand.

First photo by Nigel, second by Liz.

The herbaceous border is opposite the lovely colour beds (with a wide path between).

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)