Chocolate Factory, Dunedin NZ The Dunedin chocolate factory closed (sigh) but the tank remains. We'll gain a brand new hospital on this site, resolving the long-running and contentious location issue. Liz, 29 Dec 2019. New Zealand.

5 thoughts on "Chocolate Factory, Dunedin NZ"

I hope they at least handed out free samples while they were still operating, Liz!

That's great that you'll get a new hospital but what will poor Willy Wonka do now? Cadbury makes my all time favorite chocolate, the Egg. 😛

The manner in which they closed their operation left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths – I think I'll develop a new taste!

and Whittakers is expanding…

Oh it is too, and I've always liked their chocolate!
