Beautifully Ornate

More detail of the ornamentation inside Dunedin Railway Station, New Zealand.

Taken by Liz, 29 December 2019.

Either horizontal image can be enlarged (1400px wide).

Click on the image to enlarge.

If you’d like to see more photos of the Dunedin Railway Station and the Taieri Gorge rail trip then why don’t you pay a visit to Platypus Man who visited New Zealand last year (from the UK) and has published very fine posts about his NZ trip. He had a particular interest in birding and enjoyed some amazing adventures! Links below:

Down Dunedin way: A stunning station and a gorgeous gorge

Blog: The Platypus Man in New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)