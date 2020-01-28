Train Themed Tiles

This lovely railway-themed tile art adorns the floor of Dunedin Railway Station, New Zealand. I took these photos while waiting to board the Taieri Gorge rail trip on 29 Dec 2019. Also, some nice stained glass windows on the top gallery level in the same space.

These railway-themed tile pictures border the outer edge of the floor in the passenger transit and (old) ticketing area.

This feature is in the centre of the floor. I took the photo from the side so had to rotate it but the perspective looks weird – promise I won’t try that again.

Border tiles. These go all the way around the room with some repetition of the pics.

Border pic.

Border pic.

The room with the tiled floor. Upstairs is a narrow gallery and stained glass feature window with a gorgeous locomotive in the middle pane.

Love this train window!

Pane to the left of the train. The RH pane has the lion facing the opposite direction.

Above it all is this huge skylight window. Photo taken by Nigel.

Lastly I’ll add in this old ticketing booth, it’s downstairs where the tiled floor is.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except for one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)