Train Themed Tiles

This lovely railway-themed tile art adorns the floor of Dunedin Railway Station, New Zealand. I took these photos while waiting to board the Taieri Gorge rail trip on 29 Dec 2019. Also, some nice stained glass windows on the top gallery level in the same space.

These railway-themed tile pictures border the outer edge of the floor in the passenger transit and (old) ticketing area.

railway_station_tiles_01

This feature is in the centre of the floor. I took the photo from the side so had to rotate it but the perspective looks weird – promise I won’t try that again.

railway_station_tiles_02

Border tiles. These go all the way around the room with some repetition of the pics.

railway_station_tiles_03

Border pic.

railway_station_tiles_04

Border pic.

railway_station_tiles_05

The room with the tiled floor. Upstairs is a narrow gallery and stained glass feature window with a gorgeous locomotive in the middle pane.

railway_station_tiles_06

Love this train window!

railway_station_tiles_07

Pane to the left of the train. The RH pane has the lion facing the opposite direction.

railway_station_tiles_08

Above it all is this huge skylight window. Photo taken by Nigel.

Lastly I’ll add in this old ticketing booth, it’s downstairs where the tiled floor is.

railway_station_tiles_10

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except for one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

