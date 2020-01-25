Daisy Flowers

I took these daisy photos at the Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 Dec 2019.
Dunedin, New Zealand.
Erigeron flowers from one of the colour beds.
Following photos were all taken in the herb garden, one of our favourite places.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
That first shot has amazing color !
Those flowers, Erigeron or beach aster, do have amazing colour. At the last place we owned I grew it in a large pot and then subsequently put a long edge-border of it in the garden. Just found out it’s native to the coastline of Oregon and California, it’s salt-tolerant so a very useful garden plant in NZ!
Ahhh, an Aster 🙂
What a very pretty & cheerful sight! Daisies always seem to be perfect symbols of cheerfulness.
