This lovely manuka or teatree was flowering in the native area at Dunedin Botanic Garden on Christmas Day 2019. I took these about 3.30pm. Dunedin, New Zealand.

This particular manuka is Leptospermum scoparium ‘Wiri Amy’. The ‘Wiri’ signifies that this plant originated from the Leptospermum breeding programme at the Auckland Regional Botanic Gardens, Manurewa.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)