Roses at Crookston

This is another building, standing beside the derelict garage at Crookston where Nigel took the photos of yellow sedum that were posted in Stop For Sedum. Front left and right of a big shed. Photos taken by Liz, 18 Jan 2020.

Crookston, West Otago, New Zealand.

I took this photo primarily for the attractive misty morning scene and it wouldn’t have been the same without the profusion of rampant roses tumbling over the fence.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Side closest to the derelict garage, just out of frame to my right.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)