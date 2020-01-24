Roses at Crookston

This is another building, standing beside the derelict garage at Crookston where Nigel took the photos of yellow sedum that were posted in Stop For Sedum. Front left and right of a big shed. Photos taken by Liz, 18 Jan 2020.

Crookston, West Otago, New Zealand.

I took this photo primarily for the attractive misty morning scene and it wouldn’t have been the same without the profusion of rampant roses tumbling over the fence.

roses_crookston_01_1000w

Side closest to the derelict garage, just out of frame to my right.

roses_crookston_02_1000w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

