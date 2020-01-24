Loco Lines

Train travel often isn’t an option in New Zealand but it’s a treat when we get the opportunity. I’ve already done several posts about our Taieri Gorge Railway trip on 29 Dec 2019 from Dunedin to Middlemarch (return). Here’s some photos that I took of the train itself while at Middlemarch Railway Station.

Middlemarch, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)