Straight Ahead to Leithen

There weren’t many road signs to confirm our route to Leithen and it had us guessing at times as we drove up the gravel lane through forest trees, the sealed road having ended when farmland had transitioned to woodland. Eventually we came to the lovely Leithen picnic area that I’ve been posting photos of recently.

These photos were taken on our way to the picnic area, by Nigel. 19 Jan 2020.

This turn-off couldn’t help but bring to mind The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

