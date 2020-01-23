Stop For Sedum

We were heading away from Tapanui one misty morning and given it’s now mid-summer this was unusual. We hadn’t gone far, Crookston for those who know the area, when I spotted a blob of very bright yellow at gutter level on the corner of a building – which made me ask Nigel to stop and go back. We found the building to be a decrepit old garage adorned with sedum flowering brightly in golden yellow. Same building with the spooky window that was in my post BOO!

Crookston, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 18 Jan 2020.

Glowing Gold and Growing In The Gutter

or, Growing Gold and Glowing In The Gutter

— first two photos by Nigel, last one by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)