River Stones

The Pomahaka River at Leithen Picnic Area has plenty of stones in the riverbed, many of them flat. Nigel commented that many of them are square-ended and would be useful for corners in stonemasonry (known as quoins). We were there on Sunday afternoon.

All photos below taken by Nigel, 19 Jan 2020.

Pomahaka River at Leithen Picnic Area.

All photos 900px wide. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Trees on a steep rocky bank, on the opposite side of the gravel road.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)