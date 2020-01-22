River Stones

The Pomahaka River at Leithen Picnic Area has plenty of stones in the riverbed, many of them flat. Nigel commented that many of them are square-ended and would be useful for corners in stonemasonry (known as quoins). We were there on Sunday afternoon.

All photos below taken by Nigel, 19 Jan 2020.

Pomahaka River at Leithen Picnic Area.

All photos 900px wide. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Trees on a steep rocky bank, on the opposite side of the gravel road.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: