Pomahaka River, Leithen

We did a little bit of local exploring yesterday afternoon. I remembered seeing a sign to a picnic area near Heriot so we drove there and found a turn-off (to ‘Leithen Picnic Area’). Initially it was a sealed road through farmland, then became a gravel road through forest and suddenly we arrived at a lovely open grassy area by the Pomahaka River. We were both keen to jump out and look around, took a few photos. Beautiful spot.

Here’s two that I took. First -1200px wide, second – 1600px. Best seen big.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)