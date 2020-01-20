Pomahaka River, Leithen

We did a little bit of local exploring yesterday afternoon. I remembered seeing a sign to a picnic area near Heriot so we drove there and found a turn-off (to ‘Leithen Picnic Area’). Initially it was a sealed road through farmland, then became a gravel road through forest and suddenly we arrived at a lovely open grassy area by the Pomahaka River. We were both keen to jump out and look around, took a few photos. Beautiful spot.

Here’s two that I took. First -1200px wide, second – 1600px. Best seen big.

Click on photo to enlarge.

leithen_01_1200w

Click on photo to enlarge.

leithen_01_1600w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: