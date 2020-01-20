Oh, the waters flow
Over rock and stone
Pomahaka River. Leithen Picnic Area, West Otago, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz, 19 Jan 2020. Click on photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Watching and listening to a river or brook is one of the most peaceful; experiences I know.
We could hear the river flow everywhere at this picnic area, really lovely as we wandered around.
I love to sit by a river, just watching it flow by. 🙂
It’s nice to do that! With these photos I’d climbed down a steep bank from the mown area above and my footing was a little bit precarious.
