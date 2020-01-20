Oh, the Waters Flow

Oh, the waters flow
Over rock and stone

Pomahaka River. Leithen Picnic Area, West Otago, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Liz, 19 Jan 2020. Click on photo to enlarge.

leithen_02_900w

leithen_03_660w

leithen_04_900w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

4 thoughts on “Oh, the Waters Flow

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: