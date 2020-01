Driving back to Tapanui via Moa Flat yesterday we suddenly came upon these golden slopes, probably brassica flowers from a farm crop. Those are the Blue Mountains in the distance, behind Tapanui. West Otago, New Zealand.

Nigel got a nice photo of the view so I’ve done a 1600px-wide image.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

And my shot from the other side of the road.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)