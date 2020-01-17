“Always continue walking a lot and loving nature, for that’s the real way to learn to understand art better and better. Painters understand nature and love it, and teach us to see.” — Vincent Van Gogh
Great post from Mike Powell on 15 Jan. He shared how a beautiful winter photo he’d taken of a male Northern Cardinal was published in Hearing Life Magazine. My opening quote was one Mike had used in his post.
The magazine used his photo full-page with another Van Gogh quote (albeit from the same letter written to his brother Theo from London in January 1874).
For the full story see Mike’s original post:
LINK: Winter photograph published
CONGRATULATIONS MIKE … Beautiful page !!!
Posted by Liz. Photo used with Mike Powell’s permission. Exploring Colour (2020)
Thanks, Liz, for the repost. I did not choose the Van Gogh quotation that appeared with the photo and much as I like it, I am even more drawn to the words of the quotation that you highlighted. Learning to see is so important. I have numerous occasions when I posted photos of something I observed at a particular location and other people who visited the same place asked me how I managed to see that subject. My response, usually unspoken, is to ask them how did they not see the subject. One of my all-time favorite quotations about photography comes from Dorothea Lange, who stated that, “The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera.” The more that I shoot, the better I see (I hope that makes sense.)
