“Always continue walking a lot and loving nature, for that’s the real way to learn to understand art better and better. Painters understand nature and love it, and teach us to see.” — Vincent Van Gogh

Great post from Mike Powell on 15 Jan. He shared how a beautiful winter photo he’d taken of a male Northern Cardinal was published in Hearing Life Magazine. My opening quote was one Mike had used in his post.

The magazine used his photo full-page with another Van Gogh quote (albeit from the same letter written to his brother Theo from London in January 1874).

For the full story see Mike’s original post:

LINK: Winter photograph published

CONGRATULATIONS MIKE … Beautiful page !!!

Posted by Liz. Photo used with Mike Powell’s permission. Exploring Colour (2020)