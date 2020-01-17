Cordyline banksii

Our iconic New Zealand cabbage tree that I’ve featured multiple times on my blog is Cordyline australis but we have other species of Cordyline and today I’m featuring Cordyline banksii, endemic to NZ.

Cordyline banksii may have a single stem or may branch close to the ground to form a dense clump. The long and drooping leaves are a distinctive feature of this species.” from University of Auckland web page: Cordyline banksii (also has a photo slideshow).

These photos were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 25 Dec 2019. First photo taken by Nigel, the others by Liz.

The first photo features Cordyline banksii in the foreground and you can also see a nikau palm back near the propagation house. The nikau palm or Rhopalostylis sapida is a native NZ palm, the only palm we have, and is the southernmost member of the palm family – palms are usually tropical or sub-tropical. The fronds are up to 3m in length. They don’t grow naturally this far south but can be found naturally as far south as Okarito on the West Coast. There’s great nikau palm photos HERE. But I digress, back to Cordyline banksii.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

