Rose and Buds Rose and Buds. Taken by Liz at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, 24 Dec 2019. Click on photo to enlarge. The photo below shows the rose information for this plant. New Zealand. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Rose and Buds” Add yours Wow. I have been working on a post entitled Jubilee. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Wow. I have been working on a post entitled Jubilee.
LikeLike