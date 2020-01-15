Iona Church, Port Chalmers

Two views of Iona Church, both taken by Nigel 29 Dec 2019. There’s been a church on the site overlooking the town since 1852, the first being a small wooden building with a square tower at the front. This was demolished to make way for a stone building now named Johnstone Hall, opened in January 1872 and which includes the spire in the centre of the photos below.

By 1881 more room was required and another stone church, Iona Church, was opened in November 1883 next to Johnstone Hall. I’ve summarised this information from three separate posts on the church Facebook Page, the most recent having only been posted 3 hours ago, and the Facebook posts also include photos. The stone buildings were both built from Port Chalmers quarry stone. In 1885 the Borough Council installed the clock in the church tower, visible in the photo I posted yesterday.

Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.

There were welcome swallows darting in and out of the spire so I looked for them in Nigel’s photos and sure enough the next photo includes a swallow 🙂

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Iona Church also has a website.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

