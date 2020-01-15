Iona Church, Port Chalmers, Dunedin NZ

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Iona Church in Port Chalmers has been on this site in some form since 1871 (Presbyterian),  NZ cabbage tree in front.  Website | Facebook. Dunedin, New Zealand. Nigel, 29 Dec 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: