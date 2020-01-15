Higher Ground

Iona Church sits above the town of Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. “Iona’s 8-day turret clock was installed in 1885 by Littlejohn and Co of Wellington.” […] “Although the time is pretty accurate, strong winds can and have been known to stop the hands, making timekeeping a little harder in the face of a good old southerly.”

More information about the Victorian clock and its mechanism at Iona and the Town Clock (the article includes a photo of the internal mechanism).

Looking down on the town. If you enlarge the photo you can see the shop with the vintage Tiger Tea advertisement – it fronts onto the main street.

To the left of the above photo, as shown in the next shot, is the Otago Harbour.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

    1. Yes, that’s interesting because they weren’t open when we arrived. The church isn’t used for regular services now but they do open it for visitors when cruise ships are in port (and sometimes for other events). There’s an ongoing program of work looking after the church buildings so that’s good to know! Since doing these posts I’ve found their Facebook page which announces when they’ll be open, hope we can make it inside some day!

