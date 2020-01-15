Higher Ground

Iona Church sits above the town of Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. “Iona’s 8-day turret clock was installed in 1885 by Littlejohn and Co of Wellington.” […] “Although the time is pretty accurate, strong winds can and have been known to stop the hands, making timekeeping a little harder in the face of a good old southerly.”

More information about the Victorian clock and its mechanism at Iona and the Town Clock (the article includes a photo of the internal mechanism).

Looking down on the town. If you enlarge the photo you can see the shop with the vintage Tiger Tea advertisement – it fronts onto the main street.

To the left of the above photo, as shown in the next shot, is the Otago Harbour.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)