Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG has been under enormous pressure to NOT proceed with his company’s contribution to the construction of the Adani Mine in Australia. Because this is a German company I was especially hopeful he might take a stand and withdraw his company’s support. Unfortunately this is not the case and he’s announced after a meeting with the Managing Board that Siemens will proceed with this contract (which was signed Dec 10th, 2019).

Here is his statement:

LINK: Joe Kaeser on Adani Carmichael project

The following quote is in Mr Kaeser’s statement, from a letter to Mr Kaeser from “the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan” – it makes my stomach turn:

“The Australian people clearly voted to support Adani at the federal election in May 2019, especially in regional Queensland. It would be an insult to the working people of Australia and the growing needs of India to bow to the pressure of anti-Adani protestors.”

My response, shouting in outrage:

In May 2019 Australia hadn’t yet experienced the catastrophic bushfire crisis.

I wonder what Australians think of their elected Minister making such a statement? As a New Zealander I’m truly sickened by the current Australian Federal administration. I’m beyond devastated by their holier than thou, we know better than you, trust us, lying, devious and bullying behaviour, their unfettered loyalty to powerful fossil fuel interests, and their complete lack of accountability or care to ordinary Australians.

It seems Joe Kaeser intends for Siemens to do better in future – hence my title for this post “We’ll Care Next Time” (a response from Nigel that I decided to use for my heading). BUT … what part of #ClimateCrisis does Mr Kaeser and Siemens not understand? Actions and responsible decisions need to happen NOW, not ‘next time’.

— from Mr Kaeser’s statement:

“Generally, and as a consequence of this issue, we will for the first time in Siemens history establish a Sustainability Committee with external members to give environmental concerns even more priority and attention in the future. I will also open the doors to the youth, and the concerns young people have taken to the streets around the world, to sit at the table. This committee will have the power to stop and escalate projects of critical nature to sustainability, no matter whether we are directly or indirectly participating, like in the current example, with our rail infrastructure.”

I took this photo in South Dunedin on Christmas Day 2019, didn’t know if I’d ever use it but it seems perfect to accompany this post. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Abrasive Concepts

Meanwhile Australia burns and this morning I read: Melbourne air quality drops to ‘hazardous’ levels as bushfire smoke lingers over Victoria.

— posted by Liz, photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)