Welcome Everybody

I’ve shared with you the tui mural photos that we took on Christmas Day but we also enjoyed a wonderful visit to a Catholic church in South Dunedin named St Patrick’s Basilica – it felt very special to be there. For the record I know very little about Catholicism but the church felt very welcoming.

St Patrick’s Basilica, South Dunedin, New Zealand

The basilica is a beautiful building. We entered through the glass foyer.

patricks_sthdun_01

This wall had words of welcome in many different languages. Love this!

Click on the photo to enlarge.

patricks_sthdun_02_1000w

There were colourful floral arrangements, I really enjoyed their vibrant colours.

patricks_sthdun_03

The association with Ireland is clearly shown.

patricks_sthdun_04

patricks_sthdun_05

Stepping into the church from the foyer, my attention was taken by this ‘Romero Cross’, not a term I’m familiar with. I liked the colour, simplicity, and evident symbolism. Happily there was a description nearby.

romero_cross_01

Description of the Romero Cross, expressing children’s social justice concerns.

romero_cross_02

I’ll be doing more posts about St Patrick’s Basilica, really nice church.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: