Welcome Everybody

I’ve shared with you the tui mural photos that we took on Christmas Day but we also enjoyed a wonderful visit to a Catholic church in South Dunedin named St Patrick’s Basilica – it felt very special to be there. For the record I know very little about Catholicism but the church felt very welcoming.

St Patrick’s Basilica, South Dunedin, New Zealand

The basilica is a beautiful building. We entered through the glass foyer.

This wall had words of welcome in many different languages. Love this!

Click on the photo to enlarge.

There were colourful floral arrangements, I really enjoyed their vibrant colours.

The association with Ireland is clearly shown.

Stepping into the church from the foyer, my attention was taken by this ‘Romero Cross’, not a term I’m familiar with. I liked the colour, simplicity, and evident symbolism. Happily there was a description nearby.

Description of the Romero Cross, expressing children’s social justice concerns.

I’ll be doing more posts about St Patrick’s Basilica, really nice church.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)