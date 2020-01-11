Bright Red Gate

We both loved this wonderful gate (see below), found while taking a look at St Patrick’s Basilica in South Dunedin, New Zealand. The church itself is a fantastic building but our photos of that will have to wait for another post. Photo taken by Nigel, 25 Dec 2019.

Also, I recommend watching this interview with American climate scientist Prof. Michael Mann who’s in Australia right now for a sabbatical, arriving just as the bushfire crisis was unfolding. In addition to his vast knowledge he’s also an exceptionally eloquent and interesting speaker and as we say here, is not afraid of calling a spade, a spade!

Australian Wildfires Prove Denying Climate Change Won’t Save You From It

The link below takes you to The Real News Network and you’ll find an excellent interview with great visuals in the background – it’s really wonderful that they’ve provided a full transcript of the interview on the same page.

“Dr. Michael E. Mann is a Distinguished Professor of Meteorology at Penn State University, with joint appointments in the Department of Geosciences and the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute (EESI). He is also director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center (ESSC).”

LINK: Video discussion – Michael Mann with Jaisal Noor

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)