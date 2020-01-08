“We are the lifeline if anything goes wrong, so we have an important role to play, and I think people are generally very grateful for what we do,” Charmaine says.

Aboriginal mums / grand mums who started a fire brigade to protect their area:

“There was a sense of helplessness before we came along but we feel empowered that we can look after ourselves and our people whatever the situation. The community is proud of us and they value us.”

Meet the Aussie all-female Indigenous fire crew protecting family, community and sacred land ~ via Australian Womans Weekly. Jan 07 | Sue Smethurst

Sharing the link to this awesome story (I’ve only just read it this morning):

Lake Tyers Aboriginal Trust CFA | Click Here to link to the story

I asked Nigel to photograph this lovely rose for me as I knew the red wouldn’t come out well via my cellphone. Cropped from a vertical image. From the rose garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Taken Christmas Day 2019.

More Australia bushfire stories at my post: Indigenous Australia

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)