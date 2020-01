Yellow flowered Phlomis blooming in the Mediterranean Garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Apparently two different species as some plants look markedly different to the others. Photos taken 24 November 2019.

Photos 1 and 3 taken by me and the others taken by Nigel.

Next photo: click on photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)