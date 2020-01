Pink flowered Phlomis blooms in the Mediterranean Garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. I’ve already posted photos today of the yellow flowered form in the same garden. Photos taken 24 November 2019.

Photos 1 and 2 taken by Nigel and the 3rd taken by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)