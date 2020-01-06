Mediterranean Garden

These are photos I took in the Mediterranean Garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens on the evening of 24 November 2019. The vertical was over-exposed and with my basic editing skills I couldn’t retrieve the colour.

I knew other bloggers have had success playing with effects on ‘bin’ photos so I had a go and it was fun. Using paint.net I made it b&w, tried ‘pencil sketch’ and tried out the sliders, made it ‘sepia’ and then adjusted the hue. I liked the end result enough to want to keep it!

The Mediterranean Garden occupies an elevated position on a hillside at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. The flowers in the foreground are Phlomis.

dbot_med_01

Transformed ‘failed’ vertical.

dbot_med_02_effects

For the record.. the wishy-washy original.

dbot_med_03_no_effects

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

