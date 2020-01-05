The Big Picture

Tui mural on the wall of a Dunedin carpark in a commercial part of Dunedin City, New Zealand. The tui is a native songbird, endemic to New Zealand. Very assertive bird and flies like a rocket.

For more information and photos, Wendy from the North Island has done excellent tui posts:  tui feasting on kowhai flowers  also a recent one from Dec 12 2019.

First four photos taken by me, last two by Nigel. Christmas Day 2019.

tui_mural_01

tui_mural_02

tui_mural_03

tui_mural_06

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Previous posts in the tui mural series:

Hints of Colour   and   Freighted With Meaning

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

8 thoughts on “The Big Picture

    1. It’s nice you left the link here Steve because you captured the colour of the plumage very well. I did remember your tui (ages ago you kindly allowed me to use it in one of my blog-posts). Tui song can be lovely, very funny, and sometimes sounds downright rude!

