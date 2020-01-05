The Big Picture

Tui mural on the wall of a Dunedin carpark in a commercial part of Dunedin City, New Zealand. The tui is a native songbird, endemic to New Zealand. Very assertive bird and flies like a rocket.

For more information and photos, Wendy from the North Island has done excellent tui posts: tui feasting on kowhai flowers also a recent one from Dec 12 2019.

First four photos taken by me, last two by Nigel. Christmas Day 2019.

Previous posts in the tui mural series:

Hints of Colour and Freighted With Meaning

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)