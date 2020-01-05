The Big Picture

Tui mural on the wall of a Dunedin carpark in a commercial part of Dunedin City, New Zealand. The tui is a native songbird, endemic to New Zealand. Very assertive bird and flies like a rocket.
For more information and photos, Wendy from the North Island has done excellent tui posts: tui feasting on kowhai flowers also a recent one from Dec 12 2019.
First four photos taken by me, last two by Nigel. Christmas Day 2019.
Previous posts in the tui mural series:
Hints of Colour and Freighted With Meaning
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
That’s a fine mural of your wonderful bird. A tūī sang one morning in Whangaparaoa in 2015 and enchanted me. I was fortunate to get close enough to one for a picture on that same visit:
https://portraitsofwildflowers.wordpress.com/2015/04/18/tui/
It’s nice you left the link here Steve because you captured the colour of the plumage very well. I did remember your tui (ages ago you kindly allowed me to use it in one of my blog-posts). Tui song can be lovely, very funny, and sometimes sounds downright rude!
As they say: one good turn deserves another. Our first visit to NZ prompted a second one two years later. On neither did I hear a tūī sounding rude (fortunately).
They can give you the raspberry. Fun birds 🙂
Fabulous!
I think I’ve probably mentioned by now that I love the street art in Dunedin.
You probably have but I don’t tire of hearing it.
😇
