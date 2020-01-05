Freighted With Meaning, Dunedin NZ Tui detail from a mural on a carpark wall in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo/Title from my OH Nigel Cowburn. Tuis are native songbirds, very territorial, and fly like rockets! 25 Dec 2019. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Freighted With Meaning, Dunedin NZ” Add yours Did I ever mention to you that I absolutely love the street art in Dunedin? LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
