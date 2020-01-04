The bookstore in the fire-ravaged village of Cobargo, New South Wales, has a new sign outside: “Post-Apocalyptic Fiction has been moved to Current Affairs.”
I used to work as a librarian so was particularly taken with the above line which was taken from an excellent opinion piece in the New York Times.
The whole purpose of my post is to request that you read this opinion piece, written by Richard Flanagan (novelist). Don’t let that put you off, it’s a must-read with some information re the politics in Australia that I didn’t know.
Link: Australia is Committing Climate Suicide
— As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom.
Here’s what one Australian academic, @M_Heyward, tweeted by way of introduction:
Thank you #RichardFlanagan.Thank you #NYT. But why does it take a novelist to state the truth, published in an international non-Murdoch publication (where unfortunately many will not see it?) “Australia is Committing Climate Suicide“. #AustraliaBurning
And another fiery red flower photo, red bottlebrush flowers in the Australian garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, taken by Nigel on Christmas Day.
This is a follow-on post from my last one: #AustraliaBurns
Thanks for making us aware of the article.
It needs to be read. Cheers.
Most of what I have read about the wildfires has focused on the humanitarian crisis and the effects of the fires on the wildlife population. Those facts are tragic and undeniable. Flanagan makes a lot of good points in his piece, but it is hard for me to assess his commentary on Australian politics, its leadership, and the role of the media. In fact, when it comes to broader issues like climate change, it is hard enough for me to understand the views of leaders in my own country. My simple view is that the government should take care of its people and that does not appear to be happening right now in many areas of Australia.
I’ve never understood Australian politics. I just knew that at federal level the politics seem really toxic. I couldn’t understand how in the last election the conservatives i.e. nationals / liberals managed to get into power. This article gives me an inkling as to how that was achieved. The super-wealthy and big commercial interests are well placed to “influence” political outcomes. It doesn’t look like true democracy is a reality in Australia.
