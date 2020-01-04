The bookstore in the fire-ravaged village of Cobargo, New South Wales, has a new sign outside: “Post-Apocalyptic Fiction has been moved to Current Affairs.”

I used to work as a librarian so was particularly taken with the above line which was taken from an excellent opinion piece in the New York Times.

The whole purpose of my post is to request that you read this opinion piece, written by Richard Flanagan (novelist). Don’t let that put you off, it’s a must-read with some information re the politics in Australia that I didn’t know.

Link: Australia is Committing Climate Suicide

— As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom.

Here’s what one Australian academic, @M_Heyward, tweeted by way of introduction:

Thank you #RichardFlanagan.Thank you #NYT. But why does it take a novelist to state the truth, published in an international non-Murdoch publication (where unfortunately many will not see it?) “Australia is Committing Climate Suicide“. #AustraliaBurning

And another fiery red flower photo, red bottlebrush flowers in the Australian garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, taken by Nigel on Christmas Day.

This is a follow-on post from my last one: #AustraliaBurns

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)