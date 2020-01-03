AustraliaBurns

I’m finding it increasingly difficult to comprehend what’s going on in Australia. I’ve read so much recently via twitter i.e. tweets and the articles they point to. Various photos and video clips. My eyes feel tired. In a way none of it makes sense to me. Australia is such a big and well-resourced country and yet they haven’t comprehensively prepared and planned for a huge multi-state fire emergency even though they’ve been warned about climate change for decades. I don’t feel in the mood for blogging but I do want to share some more about the fires. The lost lives and properties, injuries/disruption/stress, hardship, and loss of environment and wildlife is heartbreaking and tragic.

Fiery flower, photographed by Nigel at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 30 Dec.

Sprekelia formosissima.

The Fires

They’re MASSIVE. View this tweet’s footage via this link: video

Where are the leaders?

The current Australian PM seems incapable of relating or contributing positively to distraught and stressed victims or even to firefighters. He’s now reduced to grabbing reluctant hands to get footage of handshakes. Things didn’t go well for him in the fire-stricken town of Cobargo …

This young woman has a little girl and is pregnant. She’s also lost her house, lost everything. Her concerns are brushed aside – all she did was ask for help.

Link to footage from the following tweet: video

A firefighter who’d lost his house also refused to shake the PM’s hand but the PM grabbed his hand all the same.

Footage/more information in this article from The Guardian.

This footage shows the Australian PM with some of the people in Cobargo before he had to hastily withdraw due to the intensity of anger. It then goes on to the PM talking about the visit and again claiming that Australia’s doing enough about climate change.

Link to footage from the following tweet (strong language): video

— from an article today in The Guardian, titled Don’t dismiss our anger in Cobargo Scott Morrison, we are the ones living through a crisis

“The inevitable backlash has started against Cobargo, with plenty of negative comments about those of us who live here.

For the record, the Cobargo community is a wonderfully diverse mix of personalities and characters. It is still one of those truly Australian villages where everyone can find a place to hang their hat.

It’s a place where you need to set aside a couple of hours to go to the post office because everyone wants a chat.”

Australia and Climate Change

I finish here by sharing a link to a perspective on the Australian fires and climate change from Michael Mann.

Intro to Michael Mann at the YouTube page:

Climatologist Michael Mann has been one of the leading voices over the past two decades in the effort by scientists to raise the alarm about climate change.

He was a lead author in the 2001 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and has written four books on climate change.

Michael Mann spoke to ABC News channel about Australia’s unprecedented bushfire disaster and what he calls climate inaction by the Morrison government.

Link to the footage: YouTube video

